Pune Police Register First Cases Under Maharashtra’s New Anti-Conversion Law; UK-Based OCI Holder Among Two Booked

Pune: Pune police have registered the first two cases under Maharashtra’s newly enacted anti-conversion law, including one against a UK-based Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, officials said.

The cases were registered within days of the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026 coming into force on August 1. The first FIR was registered at Phursungi police station on August 5, while the second was filed at Khadak police station on August 9, according to police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Prashant Amrutkar confirmed that the two cases were registered under the new legislation, which prohibits religious conversion through coercion, fraud, force, threats, misrepresentation, undue influence or inducement. The Act was notified on July 31 and came into effect the following day.

22-Year-Old Booked Over Alleged Conversion Attempt

The first case, registered at Phursungi police station, concerns a 22-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh.

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Police initiated action following a complaint by Shivkumar Rawat over his missing minor daughter. The girl was subsequently traced, following which police alleged that the accused had attempted to persuade her to convert to his religion.

According to investigators, the accused and the girl were from the same village in Uttar Pradesh and were in a relationship. They had travelled first to Karnataka and later to Pune.

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Police have alleged that during their stay, the man attempted to influence the minor to change her religion.

The accused has been booked under Sections 3 and 9(2) of the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He has been arrested and is currently in judicial custody, police said.

UK-Based OCI Holder Booked in Second Case

The second case was registered at Khadak police station on August 9 against a UK-based OCI cardholder from Manchester.

Police alleged that the man attempted to induce people to embrace Christianity through religious gatherings. He has also been booked under relevant provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

A Khadak police official said OCI cardholders are permitted to attend prayer meetings and participate in religious functions, but cannot preach, conduct kirtans or deliver religious discourses without the requisite permission.

Both cases are currently under investigation, with police examining the circumstances and evidence surrounding the alleged conversion attempts.