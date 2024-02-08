English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 23:41 IST

Fuel prices in Karnataka petrol outlets to be displayed in Kannada: Union Minister Hardeep Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri said the price of petrol at the fuel outlets here is only in English and Hindi and there was a request that it should be given in Kannada.

Digital Desk
Long queues at Petrol Pumps
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Bengaluru: Fuel prices at the petrol outlets in Karnataka will also be displayed in Kannada language from January 10, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced on Tuesday while addressing a press conference as part of the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

Hardeep Singh Puri said the price of petrol at the fuel outlets here is only in English and Hindi and there was a request that it should be given in Kannada.

"There was a demand that it (prices of fuel) be displayed in Kannada and I immediately announced that it will be available in Kannada from tomorrow onwards. I have told my colleagues to notify the oil companies that they should have the prices indicated in Kannda," he added.

The Karnataka cabinet on January 5 gave its nod to the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) ordinance.

With this, commercial establishments, industries, hospitals and institutions and organisations will have to have 60 per cent Kannada on the signboards and nameplates. 

(With PTI inputs)

Published January 9th, 2024 at 23:41 IST

