Updated February 1st, 2024 at 12:52 IST

Full Budget in July, Our Govt...: Sitharaman Speech Underlines BJP's Confidence of Winning Lok Sabha

Sitharaman said that in the full budget after Lok Sabha polls in July, the government will present a detailed roadmap for Centre's pursuit of ‘Viksit Bharat.'

Ronit Singh
Full Budget in July, Our Govt...: Sitharaman Speech Underlines BJP's Confidence of Winning Lok Sabha
Full Budget in July, Our Govt...: Sitharaman Speech Underlines BJP's Confidence of Winning Lok Sabha | Image:Sansad TV
Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented the Interim Budget 2024 and expressed her expressed hope that the good policies and the work done by the Central government will help the BJP return to power for the third consecutive time in a row.

She added that in the full budget after Lok Sabha elections in July, the government will present a detailed roadmap for Centre's pursuit of ‘Viksit Bhara (Developed India).’ 

Addressing the Lok Sabha, the Union Finance Minister in her budget speech said, "Our young country has high aspirations, pride in its present and hope and confidence for a bright future. We expect that our government based on its stupendous work will be blessed again by the people with a resounding mandate."

She further stated that the government has assisted 25 crore people to come out of multidimensional poverty in the last 10 years. "In the second term, our government strengthened its vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas," the Finance Minister said while presenting Interim Budget.

The Interim Budget covers government expenses and revenues for short period in an election year until a new government is constituted. It reflects government's expenditure and proposals for revenue until a full budget is presented by the new government. 

Published February 1st, 2024 at 12:52 IST

