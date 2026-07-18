'Fully Support This Bill': Chirag Paswan Backs Delimitation

Patna: Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) National President Chirag Paswan on Saturday extended his party's full support to the Delimitation Bill, strongly dismissing opposition allegations that the government is using the exercise as a front to delay or manipulate women's reservation.

Speaking to ANI in the national capital, Paswan clarified his party's firm stance on the upcoming legislative framework, emphasising that the process is transparent.

"I fully support this bill, and so does my party. Some people say that women's reservation is being brought in under the guise of delimitation. I disagree. It is not being done under the cover of anything," Paswan said.

The LJP(R) chief's remarks come amid intense political debate surrounding the delimitation exercise, the process of redrawing boundaries of structural constituencies and its legislative linkage to the implementation of the women's reservation policy.

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Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) National President Chirag Paswan stated that it is "too early" to comment on potential political alliances for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, revealing that his party is currently focusing on strengthening its organisational footprint across all 403 constituencies in the state.

Speaking to ANI on the party's roadmap, Paswan emphasised that the LJP(R)'s expansion strategy is not restricted to Uttar Pradesh, as the party is actively scaling up its presence in northern states like Punjab and Uttarakhand.

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"It is too early to comment on whether there will be an alliance in Uttar Pradesh. Right now, our focus is on strengthening the party organisation and preparing for all 403 Assembly seats," Paswan told reporters in the national capital.

The Union Minister outlined a clear timeline for the party's organisational assessment before engaging in seat-sharing or coalition negotiations.

"Once we have expanded our support base over the next two to three months, we will hold discussions on alliances. Our focus is not limited to Uttar Pradesh; we are also expanding the party in states like Punjab and Uttarakhand," the LJP(R) chief added.

Meanwhile, the committee examining the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025 heard the views of Home Ministry officials on Friday.

Consideration and adoption of the Draft Report were on the agenda of the panel.

An Opposition member later said that the decision to defer adoption of the report was taken while the voting was being done on the recommendations.

The monsoon session of Parliament will commence on July 20.