Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 10:45 IST

Funny Dog Teaches Baby Boy How To Crawl In Adorable Video That Goes Viral | WATCH

Viral Video: Dogs are often trained by humans, but in this cute scene, the smart dog is teaching the lovely baby a few tricks.

Pritam Saha
Funny Dog Teaches Baby How to Crawl in Adorable Video That Goes Viral
Funny Dog Teaches Baby How to Crawl in Adorable Video That Goes Viral | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Viral: There are tons of incredible videos on social media. But the video of a baby having fun with his pet turned out to be one of the greatest things ever posted on X, the old Twitter. The fact that this clip was unlike anything else found that could be seen online is what made it so amazing. It was not traveling to a new country, trying out some of the best cuisine available, or shooting photos of magnificent structures. Rather, the little kid was blessed with the chance to learn how to crawl from his best friend! 

Dogs are often trained by humans, but in this cute scene, the smart dog is teaching the lovely baby a few tricks. A Komomdor dog demonstrates the proper way to crawl for a small child who is having trouble learning the skill. Fortunately for us, an X, a former Twitter user, posted this adorable video of it all.

Advertisement

A baby is seen in the short video attempting to crawl and wiggling her limbs before the puppy steps on him. Positioning himself next to the newborn baby, the adorable dog shows what to do by scooting down the carpet and producing a motion similar to crawling. Even if Baby doesn't fully understand, this intelligent dog continues to astonish us and over 515K viewers.

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 10:45 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

3 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

3 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

3 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

4 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

11 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

12 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

21 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

a day ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

a day ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

a day ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

a day ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

a day ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Deutsche Bank to slap liquidation suit against Shimao

    Business News11 minutes ago

  2. Chhattisgarh Board uses chopper to deliver question paper in remote area

    Education12 minutes ago

  3. 'He has all credentials to get to where MS Dhoni reached': Anil Kumble

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. Google to remove Matrimony.com, 9 other apps for not paying service fee

    Tech 13 minutes ago

  5. Thailand expects 150 million passengers annually at Suvarnabhumi Airport

    Business News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo