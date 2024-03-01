Advertisement

Viral: There are tons of incredible videos on social media. But the video of a baby having fun with his pet turned out to be one of the greatest things ever posted on X, the old Twitter. The fact that this clip was unlike anything else found that could be seen online is what made it so amazing. It was not traveling to a new country, trying out some of the best cuisine available, or shooting photos of magnificent structures. Rather, the little kid was blessed with the chance to learn how to crawl from his best friend!

Dogs are often trained by humans, but in this cute scene, the smart dog is teaching the lovely baby a few tricks. A Komomdor dog demonstrates the proper way to crawl for a small child who is having trouble learning the skill. Fortunately for us, an X, a former Twitter user, posted this adorable video of it all.

Dog teaches a baby how to crawl..🐶🐾👶☺️ pic.twitter.com/qWzWrvIg5B — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) February 29, 2024

A baby is seen in the short video attempting to crawl and wiggling her limbs before the puppy steps on him. Positioning himself next to the newborn baby, the adorable dog shows what to do by scooting down the carpet and producing a motion similar to crawling. Even if Baby doesn't fully understand, this intelligent dog continues to astonish us and over 515K viewers.