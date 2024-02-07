Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 19:39 IST

Game of Thrones in Jharkhand: Sister-in-Law Blocks Kalpana Soren's Path to Jharkhand CM

JMM lawmaker Sita Soren, the elder daughter-in-law of party supremo Shibu Soren, openly expressed her opposition to any move to make Kalpana Soren CM.

Isha Bhandari
Infighting in Jharkhand's ruling family; Sita Soren opposes any move to make Kalpana CM
Infighting in Jharkhand's ruling family; Sita Soren opposes any move to make Kalpana CM | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Jharkhand: As Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren faces questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) amidst hectic political activities, a significant rift has surfaced within the ruling Soren family. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) lawmaker Sita Soren, the elder daughter-in-law of party supremo Shibu Soren, openly expressed her opposition to any move to make Kalpana Soren the chief minister. The discord within the Hemant Soren family unfolds against the backdrop of strong rumors suggesting that Kalpana Soren, Hemant Soren's wife, might become the first choice for the chief minister's position if her husband faces arrest.

Sita Soren Strongly Objects Possibility of Kalpana Soren Leading JMM

Sita Soren, in a phone conversation with PTI, strongly objected to the possibility of Kalpana Soren leading the JMM legislative party. Notably absent from the recent legislators' meeting due to personal reasons, Sita affirmed her strong protest against any move to appoint Kalpana as the Chief Minister.

"Why only Kalpana Soren, who is not even an MLA and has no political experience," questioned Sita Soren. She emphasized the presence of several senior leaders in the party who could be considered for the role.

Expressing her dissent, Sita Soren, an MLA for around 14 years, asserted, "I will strongly protest any move to make her CM." She highlighted her seniority in the house and questioned the circumstances under which Kalpana's name was being considered over other experienced leaders.

ED’s Summon to Hemant Soren in Connection With an Alleged Corruption Case 

The political turmoil intensified earlier this month with ED summoning Chief Minister Hemant Soren in connection with an alleged corruption case. 

The ED's investigation pertains to illegal changes of land ownership in Jharkhand, involving a significant mafia racket. The chief minister's wife, Kalpana Soren, has been at the center of speculation regarding her potential political role.

As the ruling party grapples with internal discord, the political landscape in Jharkhand remains tense, with the ED investigation adding complexity to the already challenging situation. The ruling JMM's Gandey MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad's sudden resignation in December has also fueled speculation and political maneuvering, with the opposition BJP claiming it was orchestrated to pave the way for Kalpana Soren's potential candidacy.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 19:39 IST

