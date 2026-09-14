Ganesh Chaturthi In Srinagar: Kashmiri Pandits Unite And Celebrate Despite Renewed Terror Threats

Srinagar: Despite fresh terrorist threats, Srinagar’s Ganpatyar Temple in Habba Kadal became a stage of spirit on Monday, as Kashmiri Pandits and locals gathered to mark Ganesh Chaturthi with collective participation.

The centuries-old shrine, believed to house an 800–900-year-old idol, has long carried Kashmir’s layered history.

Locals recall how the idol was once hurled into the Jhelum during Afghan rule, later retrieved under Maharaja Gulab Singh. “This temple is not just about faith, it is about survival and memory,” said Abdul Rashid, a resident.

This year marked the fifth consecutive Ganeshotsav in the Valley, with celebrations expanding to Indira Nagar and Vishwakulgam.

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Eco-friendly replicas of Pune’s revered “Manache” Ganpatis were brought in through the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust.

“It feels like Pune’s spirit has reached Srinagar,” said a delegate.

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Meanwhile, Kashmiri Pandit and PDP leader Mohit Bhan highlighted the festival’s inclusive nature. He said, “This is not just for Pandits; it is for our entire society.” Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians joined in distributing prasad and attending the havan.

“We grew up together here. Festivals like this remind us of our shared roots,” a local shopkeeper added.

However, the celebrations unfolded under the shadow of renewed threats from terror groups.

Kashmiri Pandit leader Sanjay Saraf dismissed them, saying, “Compared to 1988–89, these warnings are meaningless today. Security forces are vigilant, and the majority community no longer entertains such intimidation.”

Jammu and Kashmir administration has increased deployment of police and paramilitary forces around sensitive sites.

Senior officers confirmed that intelligence agencies are monitoring extremist activity and vowed that “any attempt to disrupt communal harmony will be dealt with firmly”.

Recently, Social activist Sanjay Sapru has written an open letter to the President of India voicing community concerns. The letter urged the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to treat the threats as a national security issue. It called for a time‑bound investigation to identify and punish those responsible, while stressing the need to ensure a secure environment for Pandit employees and residents.

The appeal emphasized that the community’s fundamental rights to live in their homeland must be upheld. Copies of the letter were also sent to the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the All PM Package Employees Forum has sought enhanced security at workplaces and residential colonies, even suggesting work‑from‑home arrangements until confidence is restored.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called the threats a matter of serious concern, urging police and intelligence agencies to investigate thoroughly.