Gang of 6 Burglars Breaks Into SBI Bank, Loot Rs 1 Crore in Cash and Gold

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a daring heist that has sent shockwaves through Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh, a gang of six men has made off with cash and gold worth a staggering Rs 1 crore from a nationalized bank. The brazen robbery unfolded at a State Bank of India branch located in Uttarakanchi village, leaving authorities scrambling to apprehend the perpetrators. Kakinada District Superintendent of Police, S Satish Kumar, revealed that the burglars executed their plan with precision, striking between the early hours of 12:30 am and 3:30 am on Thursday. Exploiting the cover of darkness, the criminals gained entry into the bank premises by breaking open a window, which they meticulously cut using gas cutters.

Once inside, the gang wasted no time in ransacking the bank, targeting two lockers and making off with a substantial haul. Kumar disclosed that the thieves absconded with Rs 35 lakh in cash and gold valued at Rs 65 lakh, making it one of the largest bank robberies in recent memory.

Advertisement

The burglars further systematically disabled the bank's surveillance and alarm systems by disconnecting the power supply, further complicating efforts to thwart their escape.

Law enforcement agencies have sprung into action, with a case promptly registered, and intensive efforts underway to track down the culprits. The police have launched a manhunt across the district, utilizing all available resources to apprehend the perpetrators and recover the stolen assets.