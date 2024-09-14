sb.scorecardresearch
  • Gang War Suspected, 4 Arrested: What We Know About Afghan-Origin Gym Owner's Murder in Delhi

Published 11:22 IST, September 14th 2024

Gang War Suspected, 4 Arrested: What We Know About Afghan-Origin Gym Owner's Murder in Delhi

The arrested accused have been identified as Nitalesh Tiwari, Vishal Verma and Akash Yadav of Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, and Naveen Baliyan of Haryana's Sonipat.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Police
Gang War Suspected, 4 Arrested: What We Know About Afghan-Origin Gym Owner's Murder in Delhi | Image: PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
11:22 IST, September 14th 2024