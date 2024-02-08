English
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 23:56 IST

Garbage and Queues for Selfies, Violations at Atal Setu Has Netizens Disgusted

Endorsed as an engineering marvel, Mumbai's Atal Setu has started attracting 'tourists' and the resulting visuals are upsetting to many.

Digital Desk
Atal Setu
Screengrab of visitors at Atal Setu. | Image:X (Formerly Twitter)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mumbaikars are flocking in huge numbers to the Atal Setu which was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 12. The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu bridge in South Mumbai will connect it with Navi Mumbai and enhance connectivity to other locations including Pune, Goa and further down south.

Endorsed as an engineering marvel due to advanced technologies that it uses, the bridge has started attracting 'tourists' and the resulting visuals are upsetting to many.

Several videos are going viral on social media platform X showing a long queue of vehicles as the said 'tourists' got our of their vehicles to admire the construction and take selfies.

The Atal Setu has a top speed limit of 100 km per hour and stopping the vehicles on the bridge was the first traffic violation the visitors committed. What followed was scrambling for selfies and even littering the bridge.

Shocking scenes emerge from Atal Setu

Several videos of violations on the bridge are circulating online which irked many netizens. “Blame it on sarkaar in case of a mishappen. Sarakaar ki galti hai Saari!!!” a user reacted to video of a couple violating rules for selfies. 

Visitors at Atal Setu. Image: X
Vehicles parked at Atal Setu. Image: X

“Money can buy cars, fuel and toll fees. Money can't buy common sense,” another social media handle captioned a video showing people lined up on the bridge.

Money can buy cars, fuel and toll fees.

Money can't buy common sense 😔#MTHL #AtalSetu 

pic.twitter.com/Y08wj3xQpK

— Roads of Mumbai (@RoadsOfMumbai) January 13, 2024

“This is just sad. We really don’t deserve proper infrastructure when the country lacks civic sense,” a third user wrote. 

pic.twitter.com/bAN6sVDooV

— NIFTY Trader (@Nifty_50_Trader) January 13, 2024

Visuals of garbage strewn on the Atal Setu also surfaced. “You can make world-class infrastructure but if people don't come out their third-class mindset of throwing garbage on the streets, nothing will help!” a disgruntled user wrote.   

 

Published January 14th, 2024 at 22:43 IST

