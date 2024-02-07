Gauhati HC Issues Directive to State Govt Following Petition By PETA on Buffalo, Bulbul Fight | Image: ANI/Twitter

Assam: The Gauhati High Court, on Thursday, issued directives to the State government in response to a petition filed by PETA regarding the buffalo and bulbul fight.

The court's directives effectively put a stop to any 'unauthorised' buffalo fights and bulbul fights in the state. PETA had filed the petition, raising concerns about the cruelty towards animals involved in these traditional events, despite a Supreme Court order in 2014 that had banned such practices in Assam.

The Assam government had, however, permitted these traditional events under strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and monitoring by district administrations, following the Apex Court's affirmation of laws passed by three states allowing buffalo and bullock cart races.

Recently, on January 16, a buffalo fight took place at the historic Ahatguri Mohjuj ground in Morigaon, and bulbul bird fights were organised at Hajo Hayagriva Temple near Guwahati.

Both events were attended by large crowds, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

PETA, expressing concern for the well-being of the animals involved, filed a writ petition on January 31. In response, the Guwahati High Court directed the State government not to permit any further unauthorised buffalo and bulbul fights.

District administrations have also been instructed to prevent any such events. The next hearing is scheduled for February 6.