Gautam Adani Meets Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji In Gujarat's Dharampur, Attends Discourse

The industrialist and his wife Dr. Priti Adani visited the international headquarters of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, founded by the philosopher and spiritual leader

Dharampur (Gujarat): Industrialist Gautam Adani met Gurudevshri Rakeshji, founder of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD), at the Mission's international headquarters in Dharampur on Sunday and attended his discourse at Raj Sabhagruh.

Adani, who was accompanied by his wife Dr. Priti Adani, was felicitated by President of the Mission Abhay Jasani and Vice President Atmarpit Nemiji. Gurudevshri Rakeshji also accompanied the couple to Raj Darbar, where a 34-foot statue of Shrimad Rajchandraji, the tallest in the world, stands.

Shrimad Rajchandraji, the 19th-century poet-philosopher after whom the Mission is named, is regarded as Mahatma Gandhi's spiritual guide. As a young lawyer in South Africa, Gandhi wrote to him from Durban with 27 questions on the soul and religion, and received a detailed reply.

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Dr. Priti Adani offered prayers at Shri Dharampur Tirth and visited the Mission's hospital and its Centre of Excellence for Women.

Who is Gurudevshri Rakeshji

Gurudevshri Rakeshji was born in Mumbai in 1966. He completed a master's in philosophy with a gold medal and a doctorate from the University of Mumbai, and was later conferred an honorary Doctor of Divinity by the Claremont School of Theology in California. He founded SRMD in 1994.

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He is known for teaching across traditions. His discourses, which run to more than 16,000 hours, cover over 30 scriptures, from Jain texts to the Bhagavad Gita and Adi Shankaracharya's Bhaj Govindam, and draw on the Bible and the Quran as well.

Describing his view of religion, he has said, "Dharma should touch your whole being, not just your tongue."

The Mission's work

The Mission has centres across six continents. Through its humanitarian arm, Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care, runs a healthcare network of 2000-beds, which has already provided world-class medical treatment to over 1.6 crore people,, along with schools and a science college in rural areas, and its work extends to 16 countries across Africa. Its Centre of Excellence for Women trains and employs rural and tribal women, whose products under the Raj Uphaar brand are sold in 26 countries.