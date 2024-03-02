Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 10:53 IST
Breaking: Gautam Gambhir Urges JP Nadda To Relieve Him From Political Duties
Citing his upcoming cricket commitments, Gautam Gambhir has urged BJP chief JP Nadda to relieve him from political duties.
- India
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Saturday announced that he wants to quit politics.
He tweeted,” I have requested Hon’ble Party President @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble HM @AmitShah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!”
Published March 2nd, 2024 at 10:40 IST
