New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Saturday announced that he wants to quit politics.

Citing his upcoming cricket commitments, Gautam Gambhir has urged BJP chief JP Nadda to relieve him from political duties.

I have requested Hon’ble Party President @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble HM @AmitShah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 2, 2024

