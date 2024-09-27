sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | MUDA Scam | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Gaya Man Earning ₹10,000 a Month Gets Shocking ₹2 Crore Tax Notice, Asked to File Appeal

Published 14:25 IST, September 27th 2024

Gaya Man Earning ₹10,000 a Month Gets Shocking ₹2 Crore Tax Notice, Asked to File Appeal

The man, Rajeev Kumar Verma, a resident of Nai Godam in the Kotwali police station area, expressed his shock upon receiving the ₹2 Crore tax notice.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Avoid tax filing errors to prevent a defective return notice
Rajiv Kumar has been asked to pay Rs 67 lakh within two days as a penalty. | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:25 IST, September 27th 2024