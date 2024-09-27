Published 14:25 IST, September 27th 2024
Gaya Man Earning ₹10,000 a Month Gets Shocking ₹2 Crore Tax Notice, Asked to File Appeal
The man, Rajeev Kumar Verma, a resident of Nai Godam in the Kotwali police station area, expressed his shock upon receiving the ₹2 Crore tax notice.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Rajiv Kumar has been asked to pay Rs 67 lakh within two days as a penalty. | Image: Republic
14:25 IST, September 27th 2024