Pune: In a third incident of fire in the city yesterday, a fire broke out at Jai Malhar Colony, Walhekarwadi in Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune in Maharashtra. Two godowns were damaged in the fire, with 2 workers dead in the accident.

At the location, two Patra Shed godowns were on fire. The first godown stored wood, hand saw machines, air compressors, and inflammable materials. As a result of the godown fire, a car parked nearby caught fire.

The second godown stored aluminum frames as well as two wheelers.

As per reports, the Fire Control Room at Main Fire Station, Pimpri received a fire alert post midnight from Jai Malhar Colony, Walhekarwadi, Chinchwad. Immediately, three fire brigades were sent to the spot. Later, two more fire brigade trucks were dispatched, with around 40 firefighters who contained the fire.

Two workers who were present at the second godown fell unconscious due to lack of oxygen and were admitted to hospital. Reports say the workers died in the fire accident, although no police report is out yet.

Inhabitants of the residential building in the area were safely evacuated by the fire brigade and the police.