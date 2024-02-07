Updated February 5th, 2024 at 00:21 IST
36 Prisoners Lodged in Lucknow Jail Test Positive For HIV Infection
It is being said that the total number of cases reported from the prison has now been pushed to 47.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Lucknow: The Lucknow District jail administration was taken by surprise after as many as 36 new prisoners lodged in the jail tested positive for the HIV infection. The alarming number of cases for HIV has forced the jail administration to remain on alert mode. Sources stated that the total number of cases reported from the prison has now been pushed to 47.
Earlier, 11 such cases had surfaced from the jail, after 11 of the prisoners lodged in the jail were detected with HIV infection.
Advertisement
Infected prisoners are under going treatment at a hospital
According to the jail administration, the HIV-infected prisoners have been admitted to a Lucknow hospital and are undergoing treatment. It is being said that the diagnosis came as part of health tests conducted by the Uttar Pradesh health department in December 2023.
Advertisement
The jail administration has begun counselling for the infected prisoners as part of their treatment. The authorities have been vigilant after these cases were reported and allowed dietary changes for the infected people, reported news agency ANI.
Also, all the prisoners found positive have been kept under the observation of doctors. They are receiving treatment at KGMU's Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) Centre.
Advertisement
Ashish Tiwari, Jail Superintendent said that the health screening of prisoners was carried out on the orders of the state AIDS Control Society.
Advertisement
Published February 5th, 2024 at 00:21 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.