English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 00:21 IST

36 Prisoners Lodged in Lucknow Jail Test Positive For HIV Infection

It is being said that the total number of cases reported from the prison has now been pushed to 47.

Digital Desk
Lucknow district prison
Lucknow district prison | Image:Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lucknow: The Lucknow District jail administration was taken by surprise after as many as 36 new prisoners lodged in the jail tested positive for the HIV infection. The alarming number of cases for HIV has forced the jail administration to remain on alert mode. Sources stated that the total number of cases reported from the prison has now been pushed to 47.

Earlier, 11 such cases had surfaced from the jail, after 11 of the prisoners lodged in the jail were detected with HIV infection.

Advertisement

Infected prisoners are under going treatment at a hospital

According to the jail administration, the HIV-infected prisoners have been admitted to a Lucknow hospital and are undergoing treatment. It is being said that the diagnosis came as part of health tests conducted by the Uttar Pradesh health department in December 2023.

Advertisement

The jail administration has begun counselling for the infected prisoners as part of their treatment. The authorities have been vigilant after these cases were reported and allowed dietary changes for the infected people, reported news agency ANI.

Also, all the prisoners found positive have been kept under the observation of doctors. They are receiving treatment at KGMU's Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) Centre.

Advertisement

Ashish Tiwari, Jail Superintendent said that the health screening of prisoners was carried out on the orders of the state AIDS Control Society. 
 

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 00:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

15 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories3 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement