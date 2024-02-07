Advertisement

Lucknow: The Lucknow District jail administration was taken by surprise after as many as 36 new prisoners lodged in the jail tested positive for the HIV infection. The alarming number of cases for HIV has forced the jail administration to remain on alert mode. Sources stated that the total number of cases reported from the prison has now been pushed to 47.

Earlier, 11 such cases had surfaced from the jail, after 11 of the prisoners lodged in the jail were detected with HIV infection.

Infected prisoners are under going treatment at a hospital

According to the jail administration, the HIV-infected prisoners have been admitted to a Lucknow hospital and are undergoing treatment. It is being said that the diagnosis came as part of health tests conducted by the Uttar Pradesh health department in December 2023.

The jail administration has begun counselling for the infected prisoners as part of their treatment. The authorities have been vigilant after these cases were reported and allowed dietary changes for the infected people, reported news agency ANI.

Also, all the prisoners found positive have been kept under the observation of doctors. They are receiving treatment at KGMU's Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) Centre.

Ashish Tiwari, Jail Superintendent said that the health screening of prisoners was carried out on the orders of the state AIDS Control Society.

