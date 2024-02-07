English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 11:17 IST

4 from Thoothukudi Killed, 7 Injured as Car Collides with Sidewall of Thanjavur Bridge

A Thoothukudi family's journey to Velankanni turns tragic as their car collided on East Coast Road claims four lives, injuring seven

Digital Desk
Representational image of a car crash.
Four individuals from Thoothukudi district lost their lives, while seven others sustained injuries. | Image:PTI
Chennai: In a tragic incident, four individuals from Thoothukudi district lost their lives, while seven others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in collided with the sidewall of a small canal bridge on East Coast Road (ECR) near Manora in Thanjavur district, on Saturday, as per initial reports.

The victims, a family of 11 from Moonavayal area in Thoothukudi, were en route to Velankanni when the accident occurred during the early hours. The driver, M Chinnapandi (40), lost control of the vehicle, leading to the collision with the roadside wall of the bridge.

Further reports indicate that the impact resulted in the immediate death of Chinnapandi, along with Y Backiyaraj (64), A Gnanmbal (60), and M Rani (40). Seven others, including a 7-year-old boy, sustained injuries and were promptly rushed to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for medical attention.

Authorities from Sethubavachatram police have registered a case, and the bodies of the deceased have been sent to Pattukkottai Government Hospital for postmortem examinations. The investigation into the incident is ongoing as authorities work to understand the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 11:17 IST

