Four individuals from Thoothukudi district lost their lives, while seven others sustained injuries. | Image: PTI

Chennai: In a tragic incident, four individuals from Thoothukudi district lost their lives, while seven others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in collided with the sidewall of a small canal bridge on East Coast Road (ECR) near Manora in Thanjavur district, on Saturday, as per initial reports.

The victims, a family of 11 from Moonavayal area in Thoothukudi, were en route to Velankanni when the accident occurred during the early hours. The driver, M Chinnapandi (40), lost control of the vehicle, leading to the collision with the roadside wall of the bridge.

Further reports indicate that the impact resulted in the immediate death of Chinnapandi, along with Y Backiyaraj (64), A Gnanmbal (60), and M Rani (40). Seven others, including a 7-year-old boy, sustained injuries and were promptly rushed to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for medical attention.

Authorities from Sethubavachatram police have registered a case, and the bodies of the deceased have been sent to Pattukkottai Government Hospital for postmortem examinations. The investigation into the incident is ongoing as authorities work to understand the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident.