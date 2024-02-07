English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 19:28 IST

6 Temple Towns In UP That Will Get Tourism Boost After Ram Mandir Inauguration

Under the Ayodhya Master Plan 2031, projects worth Rs 85,000 crore are in the pipeline to upgrade the sacred town's infrastructure.

Moumita Mukherjee
6 Temple Towns In UP That Will Get Tourism Boost After Ram Mandir Inauguration
6 Temple Towns In UP That Will Get Tourism Boost After Ram Mandir Inauguration | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

In a momentous event, the five-century wait for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at the newly-constructed temple in Ayodhya concluded on Monday. This milestone, achieved after an unprecedented struggle and numerous sacrifices by Hindu devotees, is hailed as the biggest moment of divinity and Hindu pride.

As Ayodhya and its surrounding towns prepare for an anticipated influx of tourists, the newly inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport adds to the region's allure. Not only are Ayodhya and its environs becoming sought-after destinations for investment, but the entire Uttar Pradesh is on a fast track to becoming an economic hub.

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh economic boom

Under the Ayodhya Master Plan 2031, projects worth Rs 85,000 crore are in the pipeline to upgrade the sacred town's infrastructure. Development has been underway, with December witnessing the foundation stone-laying of projects worth Rs 11,100 crore. The town now boasts a new airport terminal spanning 6,500 square meters, set to accommodate a million passengers annually. Additionally, the Ayodhya Dham railway station underwent a Rs 240 crore revamp, offering amenities like air-conditioned retiring rooms, dormitories, and lodging for staff.

Advertisement

Ayodhya is set to host a greenfield town spread over 1,200 acres, valued at Rs 2,180 crore. This project, initiated by the Uttar Pradesh government, aims to alleviate congestion in the town once the influx of tourists begins.

The comprehensive infrastructure growth includes connecting highways, refurbished roads, water, and power projects. Notably, Ayodhya is poised to welcome the world's first seven-star vegetarian-only hotel, a venture led by Mumbai-based real-estate firm The House Of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL).

Advertisement

Positive impact beyond Ayodhya 

The positive impact extends beyond Ayodhya, with other temple towns around it expected to experience a surge in tourism following Ram Lalla's homecoming. The temple town which will attract attention and investment opportunities are - Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Allahabad, Vindhyachal, Faizabad, and Kushinagar.

Advertisement

Gorakhpur, named after saint Gorakhnath, is 134 km away, featuring the Gorakhnath Math, a temple of the Nath monastic group. A shrine called Gorakhnath Mandir was built in his honour at the location. The temple is 4.5 kms away from the Gorakhpur Railway Station.

Varanasi, 220 km from Ayodhya, is celebrated as the Spiritual Heart of India, with its rich cultural heritage and religious significance. Also known as Benares, Banaras or Kashi, Varanasi is the holiest of the seven sacred cities in Hinduism. The city is believed to be the birthplace of three major religions of India i.e. Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism. Kashi Vishwanath Temple is one of the most famous temple in Varanasi, also known as the Golden temple dedicated to the Lord Shiva. The Ghats like Manikarnika Ghat, Dashashwamedh Ghat are one of popular tourist places for its colourful vibe. The city is believed to be the site of Lord Shiva who visited here with Goddess Parvati (his wife) at the beginning of the era. Epics also state that it could be the battlefield where Lord Krishna put fire to a duplicate but imposter himself. It also happens to be the same place where Lord Rama performed a deep meditation after killing the demon Ravana. 

Advertisement

Prayagraj, also known as Allahabad, is situated 168 km away and holds a significant place in mythology. The city, known for its rich cultural heritage and the Kumbh Mela, is among the largest cities in Uttar Pradesh, located at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati. The meeting point of these three holy rivers is known as Triveni and is considered sacred. Mythological scriptures suggest that Lord Brahma, the creator God of the Trinity, chose a land on earth (ie Prayag) to perform ‘Prakrista Yag’, at the beginning of the creation and he also refereed to it as Tirth raj or the King of all pilgrimage centres. 

Vindhyachal, 247 km from Ayodhya, is a Hindu pilgrimage site with the temple of Vindhyavasini, who according to Markandeya Purana had incarnated to kill the demon Mahishasura. Vindhyachal is 247 km far from Ayodhya. Guptar Ghat, situated in Faizabad on the bank of River Saryu, is where Lord Rama took his last dip. Kushinagar, the final resting place of Gautama Buddha, is associated with Buddhism and Jainism, embodying a rich ancient history and culture. The district of Kushinagar is believed to be an important center for Vaishnav, Shiv, Shaktipeeth, Buddha, and Mahavir.

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 19:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

29 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

30 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

31 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

40 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Exposes 'Ghulami' Mindset of Cong In Rajya Sabha | Full Speech

    Videos13 minutes ago

  2. German union IG Metall agrees to job cuts at Ford's plant

    Business News16 minutes ago

  3. Alibaba misses Q3 revenue estimates on slower Chinese economy

    Business News18 minutes ago

  4. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News18 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement