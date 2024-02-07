Advertisement

In a momentous event, the five-century wait for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at the newly-constructed temple in Ayodhya concluded on Monday. This milestone, achieved after an unprecedented struggle and numerous sacrifices by Hindu devotees, is hailed as the biggest moment of divinity and Hindu pride.

As Ayodhya and its surrounding towns prepare for an anticipated influx of tourists, the newly inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport adds to the region's allure. Not only are Ayodhya and its environs becoming sought-after destinations for investment, but the entire Uttar Pradesh is on a fast track to becoming an economic hub.

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh economic boom

Under the Ayodhya Master Plan 2031, projects worth Rs 85,000 crore are in the pipeline to upgrade the sacred town's infrastructure. Development has been underway, with December witnessing the foundation stone-laying of projects worth Rs 11,100 crore. The town now boasts a new airport terminal spanning 6,500 square meters, set to accommodate a million passengers annually. Additionally, the Ayodhya Dham railway station underwent a Rs 240 crore revamp, offering amenities like air-conditioned retiring rooms, dormitories, and lodging for staff.

Advertisement

Ayodhya is set to host a greenfield town spread over 1,200 acres, valued at Rs 2,180 crore. This project, initiated by the Uttar Pradesh government, aims to alleviate congestion in the town once the influx of tourists begins.

The comprehensive infrastructure growth includes connecting highways, refurbished roads, water, and power projects. Notably, Ayodhya is poised to welcome the world's first seven-star vegetarian-only hotel, a venture led by Mumbai-based real-estate firm The House Of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL).

Advertisement

Positive impact beyond Ayodhya

The positive impact extends beyond Ayodhya, with other temple towns around it expected to experience a surge in tourism following Ram Lalla's homecoming. The temple town which will attract attention and investment opportunities are - Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Allahabad, Vindhyachal, Faizabad, and Kushinagar.

Advertisement

Gorakhpur, named after saint Gorakhnath, is 134 km away, featuring the Gorakhnath Math, a temple of the Nath monastic group. A shrine called Gorakhnath Mandir was built in his honour at the location. The temple is 4.5 kms away from the Gorakhpur Railway Station.

Varanasi, 220 km from Ayodhya, is celebrated as the Spiritual Heart of India, with its rich cultural heritage and religious significance. Also known as Benares, Banaras or Kashi, Varanasi is the holiest of the seven sacred cities in Hinduism. The city is believed to be the birthplace of three major religions of India i.e. Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism. Kashi Vishwanath Temple is one of the most famous temple in Varanasi, also known as the Golden temple dedicated to the Lord Shiva. The Ghats like Manikarnika Ghat, Dashashwamedh Ghat are one of popular tourist places for its colourful vibe. The city is believed to be the site of Lord Shiva who visited here with Goddess Parvati (his wife) at the beginning of the era. Epics also state that it could be the battlefield where Lord Krishna put fire to a duplicate but imposter himself. It also happens to be the same place where Lord Rama performed a deep meditation after killing the demon Ravana.

Advertisement

Prayagraj, also known as Allahabad, is situated 168 km away and holds a significant place in mythology. The city, known for its rich cultural heritage and the Kumbh Mela, is among the largest cities in Uttar Pradesh, located at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati. The meeting point of these three holy rivers is known as Triveni and is considered sacred. Mythological scriptures suggest that Lord Brahma, the creator God of the Trinity, chose a land on earth (ie Prayag) to perform ‘Prakrista Yag’, at the beginning of the creation and he also refereed to it as Tirth raj or the King of all pilgrimage centres.

Vindhyachal, 247 km from Ayodhya, is a Hindu pilgrimage site with the temple of Vindhyavasini, who according to Markandeya Purana had incarnated to kill the demon Mahishasura. Vindhyachal is 247 km far from Ayodhya. Guptar Ghat, situated in Faizabad on the bank of River Saryu, is where Lord Rama took his last dip. Kushinagar, the final resting place of Gautama Buddha, is associated with Buddhism and Jainism, embodying a rich ancient history and culture. The district of Kushinagar is believed to be an important center for Vaishnav, Shiv, Shaktipeeth, Buddha, and Mahavir.