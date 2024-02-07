English
Updated January 25th, 2024 at 11:44 IST

72 Police officials awarded Gallantry Medal for ensuring peace in Kashmir post Article 370 Verdict

Among the recipients are IPS officers Sudhansu Verma (2015 batch) and Tanushree (2017 batch), who served as district chiefs in Kashmir.

Gursimran Singh
jammu kashmir police gallantry awards
Representative image | Image:PRI/File
Jammu and Kashmir: In a significant recognition of their valour and commitment to maintaining peace in the Kashmir valley after the abrogation of Article 370, 72 officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police have been awarded the prestigious Medal for Gallantry (GM) on Republic Day.

The gallantry awards extend beyond Jammu and Kashmir, with 65 personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 26 from Chhattisgarh, 23 from Jharkhand, 18 from Maharashtra, 15 from Odisha, 8 from Delhi, and 21 from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) also receiving the Medal for Gallantry (GM).

These accolades particularly recognise the efforts of officials engaged in Counter-Terror Operations in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the valley, where they displayed conspicuous acts of gallantry to save lives and avert threats to the nation, often at the risk of their own lives.

Among the recipients are IPS officers Sudhansu Verma (2015 batch) and Tanushree (2017 batch), who served as district chiefs in Kashmir, showcasing exemplary courage and leadership.

The gallantry awards also extend to 12 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) for their operations in the Kashmir valley, with a majority recognized for their efforts during the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A. Notable awardees include Mohd Rafee Rather, Dr. Shammi Kumar, Sajad Ahmad Malik, Qazi Shamas-Ul-Muzaffar Amin, Rohit Kumar, Mohd Ashrif, Mohan Lal, Faizan Ali, Mumtaz Ali, Sumit Kumar Sharma, Zafar Mahdi, and Nissar Ahmad Darzi.

A senior official emphasized that many of the awardees played pivotal roles in maintaining control in the region post the abrogation, contributing significantly to the success of Anti-Terror Operations.

Adding to the honour list, a senior official of the Ministry of Home Affairs posted in Jammu and Kashmir has been awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service for their key role in multiple Anti-Terror Operations in the Jammu region.

Out of the 102 President’s Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM), 94 have been awarded to the Police Service, 4 to the Fire Service, and 4 to Civil Defence & Home Guard Service. Additionally, out of the 753 Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM), 667 have been awarded to the Police Service, 32 to the Fire Service, 27 to Civil Defence & Home Guard Service, and 27 to the Correctional Service.

In a breakdown of the 277 Gallantry Awards, 133 personnel hail from Jammu & Kashmir, 119 are from Left Wing Extremism affected areas, and 25 are from other regions. Furthermore, two Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) have been awarded to BSF personnel serving in the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO).

Published January 25th, 2024 at 11:44 IST

