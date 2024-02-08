Union Minister Scindia said, 75 airports built in 10 years and the Narendra Modi government aims to build another 71 in next 5 to 7 years. | Image: PTI/ Representational

Nagpur: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to bring air travel within the reach of common people and said that it is because of the vision of the Narendra Modi government, 75 new airports have been built in the last 10 years across the country.

Asserting that the aviation sector was on the upswing and holds a lot of potential, Scindia emphasized that the government has planned to raise the number of airports in the country to 220 from the present 149, which includes helipads and aerodromes, in the next 5 to 7 years.

A few decade ago, people used to hear about airlines getting shut: Scindia

"The Indian aviation industry is on the upswing from the perspective of all stakeholders. As many as 75 new airports have been built in the last 10 years, taking the total count to 149 airports. Our vision is to take this milestone from 149 to 220 airports in the next 5 to 7 years. We have a Rs 1 lakh crore capex plan in place," he said.

Addressing the formal inauguration of the aircraft Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) facility of AAR-Indamer at Mihan SEZ in Nagpur, he stated, the facility's inauguration was a very important event in the history of MRO evolution in India.

Congratulating both the partners, Scindia said the new facility is a historic joint venture between the oldest MRO, Indamer of India and the largest MRO, AAR of the USA.

Taking a jibe at the previous Congress-led government at the Centre, he said that earlier people only heard about airlines getting shut down in India, but now things have changed and new air carriers are being established to make flying accessible to citizens.

Speaking about the 100 years of civil aviation in India, the Union minister said, "This event is significant in many ways as it signifies the coming of age of civil aviation in India. Civil aviation has enjoyed a historical journey in India and the sector is over 100 years old. But, it is now that the sector has assumed tremendous scale and offers vast opportunities."

Number of aircraft grew from 400 to 713 in 10 years

About only 10 years ago, India's civil aviation sector had only 400 aircraft, but the number has grown to little less than two-fold now. The number of total aircrafts now counts to 713 planes, and the number will further grow.

The minister informed that Air India, now a private entity, has placed orders for 470 aircraft, which includes 250 aircraft from Airbus and 220 from Boeing. Apart from this, leading carrier IndiGo is set to buy 500 planes, reflecting vast potential in the aviation sector. “These orders are historic not just for India, but also international aviation,” he said.

Talking about PM Modi’s vision, Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "Four new airlines have been born out of the vision delineated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His vision is very clear, which is to bring the common man into flying space and sow seeds of development in their lives. Make the impossible possible."

Scindia added that air passenger traffic has increased considerably. The passenger traffic, which was close to 6 crore per annum about ten years ago, has now grown by 130 per cent.

Boeing to inaugurate largest engineering facility outside USA in Bengaluru

Scindia said the aviation ministry should play the role of not just a regulator but facilitator.

He said Boeing, along with GMR Aero Technic, is establishing a new facility for converting Boeing passenger jets into freight aircraft for the cargo sector in India.

Scindia said in the next 10 to 15 days, Boeing is going to inaugurate its largest engineering and design facility outside the USA, in Bengaluru, at a cost of almost USD 200 million.

Later in the day, Scindia also reviewed the new terminal building at the Pune airport.

