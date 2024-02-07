Advertisement

Bandipora: As the nation gears up to celebrate its 75th Republic Day, the Indian Army has escalated its efforts along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Gurez and Bandipora sectors of Jammu & Kashmir. In a bid to ensure the region's security, the Army has deployed a combination of skilled snipers and cutting-edge technology.

"We maintain continuous surveillance on the enemy using advanced equipment 24/7,” affirmed a deployed army personnel.

Advertisement

To fortify security measures, night patrolling, a critical aspect, is being carried out using the latest technology to enhance capabilities in the challenging terrains of North Kashmir.

In response to inputs about potential terrorist infiltration threats, joint efforts by the Army, Border Security Forces (BSF), and Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) have enforced strict measures along the LoC in various districts, including Baramulla, Kupwara, and Bandipora.

Advertisement

“There is a concern that terrorists might try to infiltrate. Joint security forces have increased patrols in areas along the LoC,” officials stated.

These proactive measures align with the government's directive for joint security forces to intensify vigilance on identified infiltration routes. The move underscores continuous surveillance, emphasising vigilance both day and night.

Advertisement

“We employ a combination of routine patrols, the latest gadget technologies, and intelligence gathering to acquire crucial information about any suspicious activities near the LoC,” they added.

Leveraging extensive training, advanced surveillance systems, and meticulous planning, the Indian Army implements a multi-layered defense mechanism to swiftly thwart potential infiltrations.

Advertisement

“The state-of-the-art surveillance equipment is crucial in monitoring the enemy’s activities round the clock, ensuring a rapid response to any threat to Indian soil,” they added.

“As part of our strategy, we employ snipers strategically positioned to neutralize any potential threat swiftly. The combination of boots on the ground, advanced technology and intelligence-driven operations enhances our ability to safeguard the borders effectively,” said an official.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, V.K. Birdi assured the public on Wednesday that the security grid is fully vigilant and active, with comprehensive measures in place to ensure smooth and peaceful Republic Day celebrations in the Kashmir Valley.

IGP Birdi clarified that, at present, there is no situation warranting internet restrictions, encouraging everyone to participate freely in the celebrations.

Advertisement

"With instructions in place, our priority is to provide a secure environment for those participating in the Republic Day celebrations. Stringent security measures will be enforced, and we are committed to ensuring that attendees can enjoy the event without any hindrance,” said IGP Birdi.

Addressing concerns about potential disturbances on Republic Day, IGP Birdi reassured the public, stating that security forces are well-prepared to thwart and swiftly respond to any potential disruptions.

Advertisement