Updated January 15th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

AAP to Organize 'Sundarkand' Recitation Programmes Across Delhi Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration

The initiative – which aims to engage residents in the recitation of 'Sundarkand' & 'Hanuman Chalisa,' starting next week – will be led by Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Digital Desk
The initiative – which aims to engage residents in the recitation of 'Sundarkand' & 'Hanuman Chalisa,' starting next week – will be led by Saurabh Bharadwaj.
New Delhi: In preparation for the upcoming consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi has announced plans to organize 'Sundarkand' recitation programmes across all 70 Assembly constituencies in the city, news agency PTI reported on Monday. The initiative –  which aims to engage residents in the recitation of 'Sundarkand' and 'Hanuman Chalisa,' starting next week –  will be led by party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj.

These spiritual programmes will be conducted at 2,600 locations, including all Assembly constituencies and municipal wards, every Tuesday, Bharadwaj told PTI adding that an organization within the AAP has been specifically formed to oversee and coordinate these events – being organized as part of the bigger spiritual and cultural initiative – in the lead-up to the momentous event in Ayodhya, 

For the uninitiated, 'Sundarkand' is a significant chapter in the epic ‘Ramacharitmanas’, which is dedicated to Lord Hanuman. 

While Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has not yet received a formal invitation for the 'pranpratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple, sources within the AAP have mentioned that a letter received a few days ago has reportedly informed the chief minister to block his dates. A formal invitation –  along with detailed information –  is expected to follow, PTI reported, quoting the AAP insiders.

The 'Sundarkand' recitation programmes are set to become a regular feature in the city's cultural calendar, providing an avenue for residents to participate in spiritual activities and celebrate their cultural heritage.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

