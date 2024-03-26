×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

Abhay Thakur Appointed as India's Next Ambassador To Myanmar

Senior diplomat Abhay Thakur, who is at present an Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the country's next envoy to Myanmar, the MEA said on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
New Delhi: Senior diplomat Abhay Thakur, who is at present an Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the country's next envoy to Myanmar, the MEA said on Tuesday.

The 1992-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) had served as sous-sherpa of the G20 process during India's presidency of the influential bloc.

"Abhay Thakur (IFS: 1992), presently Officer on Special Duty in the ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar," the MEA said in a statement.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, it said.

Thakur's appointment as India's envoy to the conflict-torn nation comes at a crucial juncture.

Myanmar has been witnessing widespread violent protests demanding restoration of democracy since the military seized power in a coup on February 1, 2021.

Describing the prevailing situation in Myanmar's Rakhine state as "very delicate", India on March 15 had called for a return of "inclusive federal democracy" to that country through dialogue and constructive engagement among the key stakeholders.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said that India wants peace and stability to return to Myanmar.

Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and it shares a 1,640-km border with a number of northeastern states, including Nagaland and Manipur.

The MEA on March 18 had said that Officer on Special Duty (G20), Thakur, had participated in the G20 Development Working Group Meeting in Brasilia, capital of Brazil, current chair of the G20.

Published March 26th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

