Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 00:53 IST

ACB Raids LNJP Hospital's Procurement Department Amid Spurious Drug Probe, Samples Checked

To deepen the investigation, the ACB has planned to visit around 33 Delhi government hospitals for further information gathering.

Aaquil Jameel
ACB Conducts Raids on LNJP Hospital's Procurement Department Amid Spurious Drug Probe, Samples Checked
ACB Conducts Raids on LNJP Hospital's Procurement Department Amid Spurious Drug Probe, Samples Checked | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Anti-Corruption Branch's latest move in the spurious drugs case led to searches at LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. This action followed an FIR regarding the distribution of purportedly substandard surgical equipment and medical supplies across six government hospitals, including LNJP.

Among the embroiled hospitals were Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial, Janakpuri Super Speciality, Guru Teg Bahadur, and Lal Bahadur Shastri hospitals. Allegedly, these facilities received inadequate-quality medical equipment such as rolled bandages, sanitizers, infusion sets, and surgical gloves.

Advertisement

To deepen the investigation, the ACB has planned to visit around 33 Delhi government hospitals for further information gathering.

Simultaneously, the discovery of fraudulent practices prompted the Ministry of Home Affairs to order a CBI probe into the AAP-led Delhi government's flagship healthcare project, the Mohalla clinics, on January 5. This decision came after reports from the Directorate of Vigilance highlighted spurious medicine samples from three Delhi government-run hospitals: The Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences, Lok Nayak Hospital, and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

Advertisement

In response, Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the procurement and delivery of "non-standard" drugs to Delhi government hospitals and Mohalla clinics. This led the ruling Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party to call for the suspension of the Health Secretary. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded the dismissal of Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj over the issue.

Reports have also alleged that numerous tests were conducted on ‘ghost patients’ at these clinics to benefit private laboratories in the national capital.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 00:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sunil Chhetri meets Indian Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna at Kanteerava

    Sports 36 minutes ago

  2. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India News44 minutes ago

  3. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos6 hours ago

  5. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement