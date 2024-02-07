Advertisement

New Delhi: Renowned spiritual leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and extended an invitation for him to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of ‘Shri Kalki Dham’ on 19 February. Responding to the invite, the Prime Minister wrote on social media platform ‘X’, “It is a privilege for me to be a part of this sacred occasion associated with faith and devotion. Heartfelt gratitude to you for the invitation”.

PM Modi's response came after the spiritual leader took to ‘X’, and expressed his gratitude towards PM Modi, saying, “I had the privilege of inviting the illustrious Prime Minister of India, Respected Shri @narendramodi ji, to the foundation stone laying ceremony of ‘Shri Kalki Dham'. My heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the Honorable Prime Minister for accepting this [invite]”.

Advertisement

Noteworthily, Acharya Pramod Krishnam had, on earlier occasions, criticized the Congress (the party he is widely believed to have affiliation with), over its stance of abstaining from attending the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Slamming the Opposition bloc, Acharya Pramod had said, “This is unfortunate. Not even a Christian or a priest or Muslim can decline the invitation of Lord Ram. Ram is the soul of India. Without Ram, India can't even be imagined.”

Advertisement

“Declining the invitation means insulting the civilization and culture of India. It means challenging the pride and existence of India...I would like to urge all Opposition parties, fight the BJP but not Ram. Fight BJP but not ‘Sanatana’. Fight the BJP, but not India," the spiritual leader had reportedly said.

Interestingly, Krishnam had – around the same time – also praised PM Modi over his role in the construction of Ram Mandir, stating, "It is correct that the temple has been constructed after the Supreme Court's order. But had Modi not been the Prime Minister of the country, had someone else been the Prime Minister this verdict wouldn't have been a reality and the temple wouldn't have been built. So, I would like to give the credit to Narendra Modi.”