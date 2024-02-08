English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 19:55 IST

After Ram Temple, Ayodhya to get 'Ramayana spiritual forest' on Sarayu river bank. Details Inside

"The Ramayana spiritual forest is being developed through a public-private partnership (PPP) scheme," the master planner added.

Moumita Mukherjee
Ramayana spiritual forest
Ramayana spiritual forest | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya: In a significant development for Ayodhya, the sacred city for devotees, a unique initiative is underway to offer a deeper understanding of Lord Ram's 14-year exile through the creation of the "Ramayana Spiritual Forest" along the Sarayu river. The ecological forest, integrated into the Ayodhya Master Plan, serves as an open-air museum dedicated to depicting the rich narrative of the Ramayana, with a specific focus on Lord Ram's journey during the Vanvaas (exile) period.

Dikshu Kukreja, the master planner of the Ayodhya redevelopment project, shared insights into this distinctive project. "The Sarayu river, inseparable from the essence of Lord Ram, Ramayana, and Ayodhya, is integral to Hinduism. The proposed spiritual forest is an eco-friendly extension along the riverfront, designed to showcase the thematic essence of Ramayana," Kukreja explained.

Advertisement

As the first phase of the Ram temple in Ayodhya nears completion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the consecration ceremony on January 22, adding a monumental touch to Ayodhya's cultural landscape. The spiritual forest complements this by providing a cultural immersion into the narrative of Lord Ram.

Reflecting on the historic 2019 Supreme Court verdict that resolved the temple-mosque dispute, Kukreja emphasized the broader vision behind the project. "Envisioned as an immersive experience of Ram's exile period, the ecological forest is anticipated to attract devotees, tourists, and nature enthusiasts, fostering a harmonious blend of spirituality, culture, and environmental conservation."

Advertisement

The Ayodhya Master Plan, slated for completion over a decade with an investment exceeding Rs 85,000 crore, encompasses various unique features. These include grand entry points called Ram dwars, diverse accommodation facilities through homestays and dharamshalas, and the development of the Ramayana spiritual forest for a culturally enriched experience.

"The Ramayana spiritual forest is being developed through a public-private partnership (PPP) scheme," Kukreja added.

Advertisement

A significant infrastructure project named "Bhraman Path" will connect the Saryu river with the Ram temple, reminiscent of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi. Following the development of Ram Path, Bhakti Path, and Ram Janmabhoomi Path, Bhraman Path stands as the fourth road project in Ayodhya.

"The plan aims to leverage tourism as an engine of growth, creating regional economic development and serving as a focal point for employment generation by nurturing the long-term growth and development of the tourism industry," Kukreja concluded.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 19:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement