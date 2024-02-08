Advertisement

Ayodhya: In a significant development for Ayodhya, the sacred city for devotees, a unique initiative is underway to offer a deeper understanding of Lord Ram's 14-year exile through the creation of the "Ramayana Spiritual Forest" along the Sarayu river. The ecological forest, integrated into the Ayodhya Master Plan, serves as an open-air museum dedicated to depicting the rich narrative of the Ramayana, with a specific focus on Lord Ram's journey during the Vanvaas (exile) period.

Dikshu Kukreja, the master planner of the Ayodhya redevelopment project, shared insights into this distinctive project. "The Sarayu river, inseparable from the essence of Lord Ram, Ramayana, and Ayodhya, is integral to Hinduism. The proposed spiritual forest is an eco-friendly extension along the riverfront, designed to showcase the thematic essence of Ramayana," Kukreja explained.

As the first phase of the Ram temple in Ayodhya nears completion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the consecration ceremony on January 22, adding a monumental touch to Ayodhya's cultural landscape. The spiritual forest complements this by providing a cultural immersion into the narrative of Lord Ram.

Reflecting on the historic 2019 Supreme Court verdict that resolved the temple-mosque dispute, Kukreja emphasized the broader vision behind the project. "Envisioned as an immersive experience of Ram's exile period, the ecological forest is anticipated to attract devotees, tourists, and nature enthusiasts, fostering a harmonious blend of spirituality, culture, and environmental conservation."

The Ayodhya Master Plan, slated for completion over a decade with an investment exceeding Rs 85,000 crore, encompasses various unique features. These include grand entry points called Ram dwars, diverse accommodation facilities through homestays and dharamshalas, and the development of the Ramayana spiritual forest for a culturally enriched experience.

"The Ramayana spiritual forest is being developed through a public-private partnership (PPP) scheme," Kukreja added.

A significant infrastructure project named "Bhraman Path" will connect the Saryu river with the Ram temple, reminiscent of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi. Following the development of Ram Path, Bhakti Path, and Ram Janmabhoomi Path, Bhraman Path stands as the fourth road project in Ayodhya.

"The plan aims to leverage tourism as an engine of growth, creating regional economic development and serving as a focal point for employment generation by nurturing the long-term growth and development of the tourism industry," Kukreja concluded.