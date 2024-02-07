Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 12:18 IST

Anant Sutra: 1,900 Sarees, Drapes Showcase Steal the Show at 75th Republic Day Parade

According to Union culture ministry officials, Anant Sutra is a visually stunning tribute to the saree, India's ,timeless gift to the fashion world.

Digital Desk
Republic Day 2024: Vande Bharatam Dance Performance At Parade Celebrates Women Power
Representative | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: Guests and spectators at the 75th Republic Day parade on Friday were treated to a visual delight with 1,900 sarees and drapes from every corner of the country featured in a unique installation on Kartavya Path called "Anant Sutra".

According to Union culture ministry officials, Anant Sutra is a visually stunning tribute to the saree, India's timeless gift to the fashion world.

The installation positioned on Kartavya Path showcased nearly 1,900 sarees and drapes mounted at a height with wooden frames. It also has QR codes that can be scanned to know the details about the weaving and embroidery arts used.

The exhibition was curated to celebrate weavers and artists who have tirelessly created these exquisite drapes by pouring their passion into the warp and weft in keeping the age-old handloom tradition alive as an ode to the women of the country.

The installation also included a 150-year-old saree.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 12:18 IST

