Assam to Introduce Uniform Civil Code After Uttarakhand and Gujarat

Guwahati: Assam is set to become the third state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announcing the state's intention after observing the UCC Bills presented in Uttarakhand and Gujarat.

The move comes as Assam simultaneously works on separate bills to prohibit polygamy and child marriage, integral components of the UCC.

Chief Minister Sarma highlighted that Uttarakhand and Gujarat are already in the process of adopting the UCC, and Assam will thoroughly examine both states' bills to create a customized version for Assam. Emphasizing his commitment to the UCC, Sarma expressed that as Assam is addressing issues like polygamy and child marriage, the state will assess additional elements to incorporate into its version of the UCC.

While the Chief Minister did not specify the timeline for Assam's implementation of the UCC, he affirmed that Assam is poised to be the third state to adopt this legal framework. Sarma has consistently advocated for a Uniform Civil Code, promoting the idea of "one nation, one law."

