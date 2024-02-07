Advertisement

Guwahati: In a giant step towards transforming the Assam Police into a most advanced smart police force in the country, five newly formed Commando Battalions were officially inducted into the force on Saturday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. These five battalions have been jointly trained by the Indian Army and the Assam Police.

In a mesmerizing and grand ceremony witnessed for the first time in the State, 2551 commandos participated in a massive passing out parade held at Sarusajai Sports Complex on Saturday. Cheers echoed through the grand stadium as over 30000 people witnessed the event. The commandos performed various stunts showcasing their talents that they nurtured while undergoing a rigorous training of almost a year, conducted jointly by the Indian Army and the Assam Police.

Congratulating the Commandos at the Passing Out Parade, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was the chief guest of the occasion termed it as a historic day for Assam. "It is a significant day in Assam's peace and security today as the first batch of 2,551 trained commandos have completed their training and are ready to serve the people. During previous governments, Assam saw a prolonged era of unrest. But this beautiful state is witnessing a new era of peace and progress today," Amit Shah said, commending the Assam Police for its role in maintaining peace in the State.

Addressing the passing out parade, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the State government decided to raise the new battalions so that the police force can more efficiently deal with counter-insurgency operations, law and order maintenance etc. He said, "The new commandos will greatly add to the strength of the Assam Police and aid in its transformation into one of the most advanced police forces of the nation."

“The induction and training of this set of Commandos take Assam Police to the next level of professional competence. Along side, improvement in investigation skills, forensics and technological upgrade, we are entering the new phase of law enforcement standards in Assam. The commitment remains to provide a contemporary policing standards to people of Assam,” said GP Singh, DGP Assam to Republic Media Network

The five newly formed Commando Battalions are the 2nd Assam Commando Battalion (Operations) at Birsima in Hailakandi district, the 3rd Assam Commando Battalion (Operations) at Dodoli in Karbi Anglong district, the 4th Assam Commando Battalion (Operations) at Geleky in Sivasagar district, the 5th Assam Commando Battalion (Urban Operations and Law & Order) at Pabhoi in Biswanath district and the 6th Assam Commando Battalion (Urban Operations and Law & Order) at Ambikapur in Sadiya.

