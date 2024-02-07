English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 09:16 IST

Avoid These Routes on January 29, Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory

The Delhi police has issued an advisory mentioning that traffic restrictions will be put in place from 2 pm to 9.30 pm on Jan 29 in New Delhi district.

Abhishek Tiwari
Beating Retreat ceremony
Beating Retreat ceremony will take place at Vijay Chowk on January 29 | Image:PTI/ Representational
New Delhi: Ahead of the Beating Retreat ceremony in the national capital, the Delhi police has issued advisory for the citizens regarding route diversions and traffic movements. It has been stated that traffic restrictions will be put into effect at some selected routes on January 29 in wake of the Beating Retreat ceremony and the citizens are advised to choose alternative routes to avoid any inconvenience.

A senior police official said that the Delhi Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements for the Beating Retreat ceremony to be held at Vijay Chowk on Monday. The Beating Retreat ceremony marks the formal end of the Republic Day celebrations.

An advisory has been issued by the Delhi police on Friday, wherein it has been mentioned that traffic restrictions will be put in place from 2 pm to 9.30 pm on Monday in the New Delhi district. Additionally, Vijay Chowk will remain completely closed for traffic during the period.

Vijay Chowk will remain closed for traffic

According to the advisory, traffic will not be allowed on Rafi Marg between Sunehri Masjid roundabout and Krishi Bhawan roundabout, Raisina Road from Krishi Bhawan roundabout towards Vijay Chowk, beyond Dara Shikoh roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg roundabout and Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk.

Key Details from the Traffic Advisory:

  • Traffic will be restricted on Kartavya Path between Vijay Chowk and 'C' hexagon.
  • The commuters are advised to take alternative routes like Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madrasa T-Point, Lodhi Road, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, and Minto Road.
  • The buses will be diverted from their normal routes from 2 pm to 9.30 pm on Monday to facilitate the vehicles of invitees and spectators and to avoid traffic congestion on roads around the venues of the ceremony and India Gate.
  • Parking will be available for those coming to see the illumination at Vijay Chowk between Rafi Marg and 'C' Hexagon after 7 pm.
  • The general public and motorists are advised to be patient, observe traffic rules and road discipline, and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections.
  • People are also requested to plan their journey in advance to avoid any inconvenience and stay updated through the traffic police's Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram handles. 
     
Published January 27th, 2024 at 01:01 IST

