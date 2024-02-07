Advertisement

Ayodhya: Due to an overwhelming devotee rush after the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the Ram Mandir entry gate was closed by the authorities till 2 PM this afternoon. After a brief closure the gates of Ram Mandir were reopened at 2 PM for all the devotees waiting eagerly to catch a glimpse of Ram Lalla. Security at the Ram Mandir was heightened after devotees reached the Mandir Sinh Dwar this morning in record-breaking numbers. Barricades were installed to ensure swift movement on devotees

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: People break through security at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.



The Pran Pratishtha ceremony was done yesterday at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. pic.twitter.com/vYEANsXQkP — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

While responding to the huge rush of devotees at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple after Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, ADG Lucknow Zone Piyush Mordia said, "Devotees in large numbers have gathered here. It is our primary duty to ensure that no devotee faces inconvenience. I appeal to the devotees not to use mobile phones inside temple premises. An appeal to devotees to stay patient."

VIDEO | Huge crowd witnessed inside Ram Temple premises in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/iwBvdBUFYN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 23, 2024