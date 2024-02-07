Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 07:34 IST
Ayodhya Weather Today: Chilly Weather, Dense Fog Forecast Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
The weather today in Ayodhya will be chilly and it is advisable to carry warm clothes. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast
Ayodhya: The nation is celebrating a Deepotsav today on the occasion of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Post the ceremony and main puja on January 22, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be declared open to devotees of Lord Ram.
On the auspicious occasion of the Pran Pratishtha puja at Ram Mandir, devotees from all walks of life are visiting Ayodhya and more will be travelling to the city in Uttar Pradesh today.
Ayodhya Weather Today - January 22
The weather today in Ayodhya will be chilly and it is advisable to carry warm clothes and thermal wear. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast Ayodhya weather at a minimum of 7 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 16 degrees Celsius.
In a picture post on X yesterday, the IMD has stated, “Cold Day conditions are likely to prevail on 21st and 22nd Jan 2024.” In its fresh tweet this morning, IMD has forecast "low clouds" in Ayodhya.
IMD further predicted foggy conditions in Ayodhya on the day of the Pran Pratishtha. “Moderate to Dense Fog in the morning hours on 22nd Jan 2024,” it said.
Ayodhya's weather update https://t.co/xpDuLDFGTh #Ayodhya #AyodhyaWeatherUpdate #AyodhyaRamTemple #AyodhyaDham @AAI_Official@dgcaindia@railminindia@nhai_official@moesgoi@DDNewslive@ndmaindia@airnewsalerts@CentreLucknow@CMOfficeUP@myogiadityanath pic.twitter.com/wUVxrK3pOp
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 21, 2024
However, with the cold weather, IMD has also predicted that the sun will be out for sometime.
Nowcast Issued at 0600 hours IST of 22.01.2024 for Ayodhya@moesgoi @NHAI_Official @airnewsalerts @DGCAIndia @DDNewslive @DDNewsHindi pic.twitter.com/gxjTOUkyR9
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 22, 2024
Guests from all over to arrive in Ayodhya
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the main guest at the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha and temple inauguration on January 22. Joining him will be President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, along with several other dignitaries who have been sent special invites for the occasion.
Published January 22nd, 2024 at 06:05 IST
