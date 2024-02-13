Advertisement

Abu Dhabi: The construction of the BAPS temple would not have been possible without UAE's support, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday, as the duo held wide-ranging talks with to take forward the bilateral strategic partnership. PM Modi received a guard of honour as he was welcomed by Mohamed bin Zayed at the airport where the two leaders hugged each other.

"Immensely grateful to my brother Mohamed Bin Zayed for taking the time to receive me at Abu Dhabi airport," a post on PM Modi's social media handle ‘X’, read.

Immensely grateful to my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed, for taking the time to receive me at Abu Dhabi airport.



I look forward to a productive visit which will further strength the friendship between India and UAE. 🇮🇳 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/OWQivfszI2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2024

In his opening remarks at the bilateral meeting with the UAE President, PM Modi expressed gratitude towards Mohamed bin Zayed for extending ‘grand welcome’ to the Indian delegation, and said, I feel that whenever I have come here, I have always felt that I have come to my home and family".

"We have met five times in the last seven months. Today, there is a mutual partnership between India and UAE in every sector," the prime minister further said.

PM Modi is visiting the UAE to inaugurate the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, the first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday. “The BAPS temple in the UAE is an example of your affinity for India”, PM Modi said, adding that the construction of the BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi would not have been possible without the support from the UAE's leadership.

India and the UAE are set to sign a bilateral investment treaty, the Prime Minister announced.