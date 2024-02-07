Updated January 19th, 2024 at 11:03 IST
Bengaluru: 2 Labourers Killed, 13 Injured After Collapse of Under-Construction School Building
Two labourers were killed and 13 injured when an under-construction school building collapsed near Bengaluru.
Bengaluru: Two labourers were killed when an under-construction school building collapsed in Bengaluru today. The accident happened near Vaderahalli in Anekal taluk of Bengaluru district, Karnataka.
At the time of the incident, 15 labourers were reportedly working on the construction site.
The accident resulted in 2 fatalities and 13 injuries, and 2 labourers have sustained grievous injuries.
Reports say the building collapse occurred during the construction of a portico on the second floor of St. Agnes School building.
The Anekal Police and the local fire department are currently on-site for further investigation and rescue operations.
The persons with minor injuries are being shifted to Anekal government hospital, while the seriously injured ones are being transported to Bangalore Hospital.
The labourers affected by the building accident belong to Karnataka, Kolkata and Jharkhand.
