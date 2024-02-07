Advertisement

Bengaluru: The Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) has written to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, highlighting the lapses in infrastructure and questioning him on his 100-day promise.

ORRCA in its letter has requested DK Shivakumar to give a status report on the work done and projects implemented since his visit in September 2023.

The association had mentioned six key areas of focus for developing and managing the public infrastructure issues raised by the ORRCA management team at a meeting on October 7, 2023 as regards the 17 km stretch of the outer ring road in Bengaluru.

The ORRCA team had a series of discussions with Tushar Girinath, Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and his team on November 2, 2023. It was followed by a 50th-day review meeting with the BBMP Zonal Commissioner and other officers on December 20, 2023 in addition to other engagements with the Bangalore Traffic Police (BTP) to understand the plan to achieve the 100-day targets.

ORRCA Statement

ORRCA in its statement has said that "regrettably, despite all efforts from ORRCA, the 100-day deadline has not been met. While some efforts have been initiated, minimal progress has been made and major concerns persist, and residents and businesses along the Outer Ring Road continue to face infrastructure challenges."

ORRCA have again requested DK Shivakumar to look into the issue and address the problems at the earliest or else it will result in losses for their business.

They have requested the Dy CM to focus on solving traffic issues, choke points and improve last mile connectivity.

Focus areas and solutions given by ORRCA

1. Arterial Road Network:

Comprehensive upliftment of the 22 arterial roads, including asphalting and footpath improvements.

2. Service Roads, Potholes, Footpaths, and Bus Stops:

Implement a system for continuous pothole repair. Repair and upliftment of ORR bus stops with adequate lighting.

Address stormwater drain issues and conduct regular desilting of drains.

Implement mechanical road cleaning on ORR every week.

If approved, restrict digging and ensure immediate fixes.

3. Illegal Parking, Encroachment, and Restriction of Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTV):

Create smooth walkable footpaths on ORR.

Implement restrictions on heavy load vehicles. Enforce strict actions against illegal parking on service roads.

4. Traffic Management and Enhanced Surveillance:

Increase surveillance on ORR and establish a Command Center for monitoring. Deploy a dedicated towing vehicle for breakdown vehicles to clear traffic. Improve road signage and increase resources, such as traffic police and marshals.

5. ORR Metro & First/Last Mile Connectivity:

Fast-track progress and completion of the ORR Metro. Clear unused items from the construction site to facilitate smooth traffic flow. Increase Metro feeders to high-demand areas and campuses.

6. Continued Investment in Public Transport and Shared Mobility Solutions:

Focus on the quality, connectivity, and frequency of public transport services.

DK Shivakumar had visited the Outer Ring Road in September 2023 and had promised the companies and industries that things would be sorted out. The ORR is notorious for its traffic jams, flooding during rains and bad infrastructure because of the construction work on the stretch for 24/7, 365 days a year.

ORRCA GM elaborates on the issue

Krishna Kumar Gowda, general manager, ORRCA said while speaking to Republic, "There are 500 IT-BT companies and 10 lakh employees on this 17 km stretch. We want the arterial roads and last mile connectivity to be improved. The metro construction can go on but the service roads will have to be widened. The high density traffic has to be maintained and choke areas need to be cleared. When there's a slow down of traffic it's a loss of working hours which will result in losses for the company.”

“At this time we are not thinking about relocating but looking to solve problems with the government and concerned authorities by joining hands with them. The progress has been low since these meetings were completed. The code of conduct will come in place as elections are nearing and we need to speed this up. As of now there's been no response from the Dy CM or his office. The planning is there but we are not able to see the on ground implementation and changes," he added.