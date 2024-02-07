Advertisement

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is planning to bring back double-decker buses and has initiated the tendering process. While commuters express a mix of delight over the decision of BMTC, they question why these buses, capable of accommodating more passengers, are limited to specific routes instead of being deployed on all busy roads.

The landscape of Bengaluru infrastructure saw a significant transformation over last three decades. According to reports, the double-decker buses will be re-introduced only on limited routes because the majority of the city's roads are not double-decker friendly.

Bengaluru double-decker bus services: Know the routes

The BMTC has approved the floating of tenders to lease up to 10 double-decker AC electric buses on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) basis. The selected routes are - Majestic (Kempegowda bus station) to Shivajinagar, Majestic to Attibele, and Vijayanagar to Kalasipalya.

History of Bengaluru double-decker buses

Once a proud operator of double-decker buses, Bengaluru stood among the four Indian cities featuring these iconic vehicles - Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru. However, the glory days came to a close in 1997, marked by operational and maintenance issues. A total of 84 double-decker buses were part of Bengaluru's public transport fleet when the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) made the decision to phase them out.