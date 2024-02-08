Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 20:01 IST

BEWARE: Did You Get Calls From Unknown Mobile Numbers Prompting To Dial '*401#'? Read Advisory

The Ministry advised citizens to review their mobile phone settings for call forwarding.

Moumita Mukherjee
BEWARE: Did You Get Calls From Unknown Mobile Number Prompting To Dial '*401#'? Read Advisory
BEWARE: Did You Get Calls From Unknown Mobile Number Prompting To Dial '*401#'? Read Advisory | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: On Thursday, the Department of Telecom issued a cautionary advisory to users, alerting them to the potential threat posed by malicious calls instructing them to dial '*401#' followed by an unknown mobile number. The advisory stated that if users follow through with dialing '*401#' followed by an unfamiliar number, it triggers the activation of unconditional call forwarding from the user's mobile to the specified unknown number.

The Department underscored that this action facilitates fraudsters in redirecting all incoming calls to their own device, creating an opportunity for fraudulent activities.

Advertisement

In detailing the scam's modus operandi, the DoT outlined that fraudsters typically pose as customer service representatives or technical support staff from the victim's telecom service provider. The caller claims there is an issue with the SIM card or a network/service quality problem, and the subscriber is then instructed to dial a specific code to resolve the supposed issue. This code usually begins with '*401#' followed by a mobile number. Upon execution, unconditional call forwarding is activated on the targeted mobile number.

To further protect users, the DoT has clarified that legitimate telecom service providers never request their subscribers to dial '*401#' and advised citizens to review their mobile phone settings for call forwarding. If enabled through the dialing of '*401#', users were urged to disable it immediately.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 21:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement