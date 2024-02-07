Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 13:04 IST

Bizarre: Man Presumed Dead Shocks Family in Andhra with Phone Call As Police Investigate Burned Body

The police have registered a case, initiating a thorough investigation into the discovery of the charred body found in the field.

Digital Desk
Andhra Pradesh dead man calls family
Representative | Image:Unsplash
Andhra Pradesh: In a bizarre turn of events, a family in Andhra Pradesh's Rangampet Mandal's Veerampalem village received a call from a relative they believed to be dead, even as the police had sent his 'burned body' for postmortem. The incident unfolded on January 26 when locals discovered a charred body in an agricultural field in East Godavari district. The police, acting on the assumption that the victim was Ketamalla Pusaiah, a grain trader and owner of the land, initiated an investigation. However, the shocking twist came when Pusaiah, presumed dead, rang his family while the autopsy was in progress. 

Reportedly, he explained his family that he was beaten up after he had witnessed unidentified individuals burning something on his farm near a transformer on a Friday morning. According to the man, upon confronting the miscreants, he was subjected to a physical assault, rendering him unconscious. The assailants allegedly transported him to an undisclosed location in a car. Subsequently, the police have registered a case, initiating a thorough investigation into the discovery of the charred body found in the field.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 13:04 IST

