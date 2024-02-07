English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 18:51 IST

BJP's Saffron Wave: Mega Bike Rally in Delhi For Ayodhya's Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony

The Mandir Pujari Utsav Yatra started from Delhi BJP office around 11 am in the morning and was flagged off by Delhi State President Virendra Sachdeva.

Aaquil Jameel
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

 

New Delhi: In anticipation of the momentous Ram Temple consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya, the BJP organized a grand 'Mandir Pujari Utsav Yatra' bike rally in Delhi. Commencing from the Delhi BJP office, the rally, attended by over 5,000 saints, priests, and religious leaders, traversed key locations in the national capital, resonating with saffron flags.

Delhi State President Virendra Sachdeva flagged off the rally, emphasizing its purpose to instill enthusiasm among Delhiites for the upcoming ceremony. Notable figures like Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, MP Dr. Harshvardhan, and other BJP officials joined the spirited event.The bike rally will return to BJP headquarters after covering areas like Connaught Place, Delhi Gate, Jama Masjid, Lal Quila, Bus stand, Tees Hazari, Jhandewalan, among others.

Saints participating in the rally expressed joy ahead of the consecration ceremony. When asked about the significance of the bike rally, one saint conveyed, 'People are participating with bikes, scooters, and rickshaws solely for Lord Ram, and words can't express their elation.' Another saint joyfully stated, 'People everywhere are chanting for Lord Ram, and Ram has arrived.'

Dr. Harsh Vardhan commended the environment, remarking on the fortunate opportunity to witness and enjoy the moment after a prolonged wait. Addressing political parties declining invitations, he commented, 'I will even ask God to give them blessings.'

Harishrakhand Puri shared his indescribable feelings, attributing the blissful experience to PM Modi, BJP, Advani Ji, among others."
 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 18:51 IST

