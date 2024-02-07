English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 18:51 IST

As Boat Capsize in Vadodara Kills 16, Police Arrest 6 Accused Over Tragic Accident

The Vadodara Police on Friday arrested six individuals – including three involved in the boat management – in connection with the incident.

Kriti Dhingra
Vadodara Boat Capsize: Six individuals, including three involved in the boat management, arrested by the Police.
Vadodara Boat Capsize: Six individuals, including three involved in the boat management, arrested by the Police. | Image:PTI
Vadodara: A day after a boat carrying students and children capsized in the Harni lake on the city outskirts, killing 16 people, the Vadodara Police on Friday arrested six individuals –  including three involved in the boat management –  in connection with the incident, news agency ANI reported, quoting city police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot.

The Crime Branch, SOG and PCB teams are reportedly conducting raids at different locations to arrest others in connection with the incident.

According to reports, those on board the ill-fated boat were on a picnic.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Education Minister Kuber Dindor said a probe has been ordered after he learnt that the boat was carrying more persons than the stipulated number. “I have also learnt students were not wearing life jackets at the time of the accident”, news agency PTI reported, quoting Dindor. 

"We will take action against those found guilty (of these lapses)," he reportedly said.

A preliminary probe by authorities also revealed the boat, which was pulled out from the muddy waters, had only 14 seats but 27 persons, including 23 children, were on board, officials told PTI.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published January 19th, 2024 at 18:51 IST

