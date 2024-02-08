Advertisement

Bengaluru: BJP Karnataka MLA Basawaraj Mattimud on Sunday was hospitalised following a car accident in Kalaburagi, according to reports.

Mattimud was elected to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly from Gulbarga Rural in 2018. Before assuming the MLA role, he served as a zilla panchayat member from Adaki in Sedam taluk.

Advertisement

(This is a developing story)