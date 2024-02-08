Updated January 14th, 2024 at 13:29 IST
BREAKING: BJP Karnataka MLA Hospitalised After Car Crash in Kalaburagi
BJP Karnataka MLA Basawaraj Mattimud was hospitalised in Kalaburagi after a car accident on Sunday
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
BJP Karnataka MLA Basawaraj Mattimud | Image:ECI/ PTI
Advertisement
Bengaluru: BJP Karnataka MLA Basawaraj Mattimud on Sunday was hospitalised following a car accident in Kalaburagi, according to reports.
Mattimud was elected to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly from Gulbarga Rural in 2018. Before assuming the MLA role, he served as a zilla panchayat member from Adaki in Sedam taluk.
Advertisement
(This is a developing story)
Advertisement
Published January 14th, 2024 at 13:08 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Galleries2 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.