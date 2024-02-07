Updated January 30th, 2024 at 06:23 IST
BREAKING: Earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hits Leh, Ladakh
At 05:39 AM today, Leh, Ladakh experienced the impact of an earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
(This is a breaking story)
Published January 30th, 2024 at 06:23 IST
