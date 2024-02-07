Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 21:35 IST
Fire Breaks Out At Residence in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow
A massive fire broke out on the ground floor of a residence in the Raja Bazaar of Lucknow city in Uttar Pradesh late Saturday evening.
Fire breaks out on the ground floor of a residence in Raja Bazaar, Lucknow. | Image:'X'/PTI
Lucknow: A huge fire broke out on the ground floor of a residence in the Raja Bazaar locality of Lucknow city in Uttar Pradesh late Saturday evening, news agency PTI reported.
The cause of the fire was unknown and no injuries were reported at the time of filing this report.
(This is a breaking news story. More details awaited)
Published February 3rd, 2024 at 21:31 IST
