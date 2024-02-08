Airline Indigo and Mumbai Airport have received notices for the incident where passengers had to sit on the tarmac. | Image: X

Airline regulator Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has issued a show cause notice to airline IndiGo for the incident at Mumbai Airport where passengers had to sit on the tarmac after a flight delay and even consume food there. The Mumbai Airport has also been issued a notice.

According to reports, the notice says that IndiGo allowed passengers to disembark from Flight 6E 2195 on to the apron, and boarded them on to Flight 6E 2091 on January 15 at Mumbai Airport. The notice further mentions that this was done without following the procedure of security screening. This is in violation of the orders issued, it said.

After receiving the notice, Indigo has issued a press statement as follows:

“Indigo is in receipt of a show cause notice from MOCA's Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) with regard to Flight 6E 2195 from Goa to Delhi, diverted to Mumbai on January 14, 2024. Indigo has already initiated an internal enquiry to address the issue and will be responding to the notice as per protocol.”

This is a developing story.