Updated January 15th, 2024 at 19:54 IST
Speeding Car Loses Control, Overturns in Husnabad District of Telangana | WATCH
One person was killed and another injured after a speeding car lost control, and overturned in the Husnabad district of Siddipet region in Telangana.
Husnabad: One person was killed and another got injured on Monday after a speeding car lost control, and overturned in the Husnabad district of the Siddipet region in Telangana.
The visuals of the incident recorded on the dashboard camera of another car show the speeding car getting toppled after it lost control.
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
Published January 15th, 2024 at 19:32 IST
