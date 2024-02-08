Advertisement

Husnabad: One person was killed and another got injured on Monday after a speeding car lost control, and overturned in the Husnabad district of the Siddipet region in Telangana.

The visuals of the incident recorded on the dashboard camera of another car show the speeding car getting toppled after it lost control.

(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)