Delhi: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) shot himself with his service revolver in New Delhi. The incident happened in the BP Marg area of the capital on the intervening night of January 12 and 13, said the Delhi Police. The police officer killed himself while on night duty.

ASI Ramavatar Singh and Sub-Inspector Prem Singh were on night duty at BP Marg in New Delhi.

Around 3 am, ASI Ramavatar Singh informed SI Prem Singh that he was going to take rest for sometime. The ASI went to his car and was seated in it.

When he did not return for a while SI Prem Singh went to check on his colleague and found him dead in his car.

Reports say that ASI Ramavatar Singh was originally from the VPO Chhithroli village in Mahendergarh, Haryana. He had joined the Delhi Police in 1993.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

This is a developing story.