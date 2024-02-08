English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 13:49 IST

BREAKING: Police Officer Shoots Himself With Service Revolver in Delhi

An Assistant Sub Inspector of Police shot himself with his service revolver in Delhi's BP Marg area.

Shweta Parande
BREAKING: Police Officer Shoots Himself With Service Revolver in Delhi
BREAKING: Police Officer Shoots Himself With Service Revolver in Delhi | Image:Republic TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Delhi: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) shot himself with his service revolver in New Delhi. The incident happened in the BP Marg area of the capital on the intervening night of January 12 and 13, said the Delhi Police. The police officer killed himself while on night duty. 

ASI Ramavatar Singh and Sub-Inspector Prem Singh were on night duty at BP Marg in New Delhi.

Advertisement

Around 3 am, ASI Ramavatar Singh informed SI Prem Singh that he was going to take rest for sometime. The ASI went to his car and was seated in it.

When he did not return for a while SI Prem Singh went to check on his colleague and found him dead in his car.

Advertisement

Reports say that ASI Ramavatar Singh was originally from the VPO Chhithroli village in Mahendergarh, Haryana. He had joined the Delhi Police in 1993. 

Further investigation is underway in the case.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 11:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement