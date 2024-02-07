Updated January 31st, 2024 at 13:09 IST
BREAKING: TSRTC Bus Collides with Several Vehicles After Brake Failure in Hyderabad's Hayat Nagar
Emergency services of the city rushed to the spot and injured were shifted to hospital. More details awaited.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
BREAKING: Security Breach in Jammu Central Jail | Image:Republic TV
Advertisement
Hyderabad: A TSRTC bus collided with several vehicles at Hayat Nagar area in Hyderabad. Multiple injuries were reported. As per latest reports, the collision took place due to the failure of the brakes of the ill-fated bus. Emergency services of the city rushed to the spot and injured were shifted to hospital. More details awaited.
Advertisement
Published January 31st, 2024 at 13:00 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Sports 5 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.