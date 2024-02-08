Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 23:57 IST

BREAKING: Terrorists Attack Army Convoy in Poonch's Daradhullian Khwadia, Bullets Fired from Hilltop

Responding to suspected movement in Daradhullian Khwadia, Poonch, security forces opened fire, leading to intensified searches in the area.

Gursimran Singh
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Poonch: In the Daradhullian Khwadia area of Poonch, an Indian Army convoy, including the Commanding Officer's vehicle, was attacked with two rounds bullets fired from a hilltop by terrorists. The incident followed an earlier attack on an Indian Army vehicle. Responding to suspected movement in Daradhullian Khwadia, Poonch, security forces opened fire, leading to intensified searches in the area.

The Indian Army convoy was moving in Daradhullian Khwadia area of Poonch district and the Commanding Officer of the local Rashtriya Rifle's Unit was also part of the convoy when it was targeted. 

A senior official privy to the development said that the incident was reported at around 6.20 PM this evening. "Bullets were fired on the Army vehicles from a hilltop nearby in Daradhullian Khwadia area of Poonch. The Indian Army has launched a massive search operation along with other security forces in the area," he said. This attack came hours after Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi held meeting with officials from all forces and intelligence agencies to finalise the "terror action blueprint" aimed to dismantle the terror ecosystem in twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in security review meeting of January 2, has sent clear directions to forces on ground to eliminate terrorists and go hard on the ecosystem that is posing a major challenge in Pir Panjal region.

"At around 1800 hours today, a security forces convoy of vehicles was fired upon by suspected terrorists from a jungle near Krishna Ghati in Poonch sector. No casualties to own troops. Joint search operations by Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir police are in progress," White Knight Corps of Indian Army wrote on X.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 18:59 IST

