Updated January 17th, 2024 at 17:22 IST

BSF recovers 'Hostile Drone' in Samba International Border in Jammu

The recovered drone is identified as a surveillance drone which was manufactured by Chinese manufacturer ‘Da-Jiang Innovations'.

Gursimran Singh
BSF recovers 'Hostile Drone' in Samba International Border
BSF recovers 'Hostile Drone' in Samba International Border | Image:Republic
Jammu: The Border Security Force has recovered a hostile drone in the Samba sector of Jammu. The recovered drone is identified as a surveillance drone which was manufactured by Chinese manufacturer ‘Da-Jiang Innovations'. The alert Border Security Force troops have recovered the drone today afternoon. This comes hours after a Pakistani infiltrator was apprehended by the Border Security Force along the Jammu International Border. The intruder, who was caught near the Makwal border in Jammu, identified as Muhammad Saqib (20). Apprehended Pakistan National is a resident of Khas area of Bahawalpur district of Pakistan and was living in Korpur area of Sialkot district of Pakistan.
 


 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 17:22 IST

