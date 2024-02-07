Budget 2024: Here are the Items That Will Become Costlier. Check Full List | Image: Republic

New Delhi – On Thursday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget 2024, revealing changes that are anticipated to impact the prices of various commonly used items for consumers. Sitharaman, who assumed the role of Finance Minister in July 2019, marked her sixth full Budget presentation today.

The Budget Session in Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Droupadi Murmu's address in the newly constructed Parliament building. During the session, President Murmu commended the central government for its achievements in the past year - the successful passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, India's elevation to the fifth-largest economy globally, progress on Chandrayaan-3, and the country's leadership in the G20 Summit.

While the country waited anxiously to find out items that would now be more expensive, Sitharaman kept her speech concise and did not explicitly mention exactly how the prices of goods would be affected by the budget. Hence, Here's a look at how the past budget impacted the prices of several commodities.

What happened in the past?

A look at the list of goods that became more expensive after several taxes were announced by the budgets between 2014 and 2023.

2023-24

Cigarettes, bicycles, imitation jewellery, air travel, electric chimneys, copper scrap and textiles.

2022-23

Umbrellas, imported items, unblended fuel, chocolates, smartwatches and their earbuds.

2021-22

Solar cells, mobile phones and chargers, imported gems and precious stones, imported AC and fridge compressors, imported auto parts.

2020-21

Medical equipment, footwear, furniture, wall fans, cigarettes and other tobacco products, tableware/ kitchenware made of porcelain, clay iron, steel, copper, and CV parts.

2019-20

Petrol, diesel, cash withdrawal over Rs 1 crore a year, fully-imported cars, split ACs, cigarettes, hookah and chewing tobacco products, imported auto parts, imported stainless steel products, imported gold and other precious metals, imported paper and paper products including printed books, imported plugs, sockets and switches, CTV cameras, loudspeakers.

2018-19

Cars, motorcycles, mobile phones, gold, silver, vegetable and fruit juices, sunglasses, perfumes, toilet waters, preparations for oral dental hygiene and denture fixative, truck and bus radial tyres, footwear, diamonds, imitation jewellery, mattresses, lamps, wrist watches, video game consoles, kites.

2017-18

Silver coins, cigarettes, tobacco, bidis, pan masala, goods imported through parcels, water filter membranes, mobile phones, domestically-assembled LED lights, import of cashew nuts.

2016-17

Cars, cigarettes, cigars, tobacco, beedis, gutkha, bill payment service, eating out, air travel, readymade garments, gold, silver, mineral water, aerated water containing added sugar, goods and services above Rs 2 lakh in cash, aluminium foil, air travel, plastic bags and sacks, legal services, lottery tickets, e-reading devices, > imported golf cars.

2015-16

Aerated water, iced tea, lemonade, mineral water and aerated drinks, condensed milk in containers, peanut butter, sacks and bags, cut tobacco, cigarettes, cement, import of CBUs for CVs, eating out, business class travel, financial services like ATM, demand draft and loan processing.

2014-15

Cigarettes, Radio taxis, aerated drinks, imported electronic items, imported garments, non-IT telecom instruments.